Check out Frank Turner’s video for new song Blackout

Frank Turner has shared a video for his new song Blackout.

It will feature on his upcoming album Be More Kind, which will arrive on May 4 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor Records.

Speaking about the new track, Turner admits it’s “new territory for me, musically – a song you could even play in a club, it’s about how we might collectively respond to social dislocation and collapse.”

Be More Kind was produced by former White Denim members Austin Jenkins and Joshua Block, alongside Charlie Hugall, with the follow-up to 2017’s Songbook said to be influenced by the poetry of Clive James.

Turner will head out on tour across the UK and Ireland in April and May in support of the new record, which is now available to pre-order.

See the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of Turner’s 2018 live dates.

Frank Turner Be More Kind tracklist

Don’t Worry 1933 Little Changes Be More Kind Make America Great Again Going Nowhere Brave Face There She Is 21st Century Survival Blues Blackout Common Ground The Lifeboat Get It Right

Apr 13: Manchester Academy, UK

Apr 15: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Apr 18: Belfast The Limelight, UK

Apr 20: Aberdeen The Garage, UK

Apr 21: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

Apr 22: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Apr 24: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Apr 25: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Apr 27: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 28: Exeter Uni Great Hall, UK

Apr 30: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

May 01: Southampton Guildhall, UK

May 02: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

May 04: Leicester O2 Academy, UK

May 05: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

May 08: Hull City Hall, UK

May 09: Norwich UEA, UK

Frank Turner: Positive Songs For Negative People