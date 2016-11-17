Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announce UK and Ireland tour

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have announced a 2017 UK and Ireland tour.

They’ll head out on the road in March in support of upcoming second album Modern Ruin, which is due for release on January 27, via International Death Cult.

The band previously issued Lullaby and Snake Eyes from the follow-up to last year’s debut Blossom.

Frontman Carter says: “Thank you to everyone who came out and lost their minds with us at our sold out tour – here’s a fresh one for you all.

“It’s been a truly amazing feeling playing shows with such a passionate, fun and respectful atmosphere. So I cannot wait to be back again in March – but this time with a brand new album.

“We have also put together a special signed album, photo print and ticket bundle for you. So you can preorder your new favourite album, secure your place in the pit, listen to Modern Ruin every day from January 27 and then roll into the tour for the gig of the year.”

Tickets for the Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes tour go on sale via SeeTickets this Friday (November 18) at 10am GMT.

The Modern Ruin cover

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Modern Ruin tracklist

Bluebelle Lullaby Snake Eyes Vampires Wild Flowers Acid Veins God Is My Friend Jackals Thunder Real Life Modern Ruin Neon Rust

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes 2017 UK and Ireland tour

Mar 16: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Mar 17: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Mar 18: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Mar 19: Glasgow St. Lukes, UK

Mar 21: Belfast Oh Yeah Music Centre, UK

Mar 22: Dublin Academy 2, Ireland

Mar 24: Leeds Stylus, UK

Mar 25: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Mar 26: Cardiff Globe, UK

Mar 27: Exeter Phoenix, UK

Mar 29: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Mar 30: London Koko, UK

