Foreigner announce farewell tour with bizarre a cappella medley on Fox & Friends

AOR veterans Foreigner have announced a farewell tour. The band will play 32 shows across The US next summer, kicking off at the Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA, on July 6, and wrapping up at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, on September 3. Support will come from Loverboy.

"Many years ago, I wrote a song called Feels Like The First Time and today we are launching one last worldwide tour," says band founder Mick Jones. "We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years.

"While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere."

Jones has been absent from a number of Foreigner shows over the last few years due to health problems, but the announcement that this is a "farewell tour" would seem to nixx the popular suggestion that the band would carry on after the Jones' retirement, with no original members.

"The time has come," confirms singer Kelly Hansen. "We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve.

"So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!”

Hansen announced the tour with a somewhat bizarre appearance on Fox & Friends (opens in new tab), where he also revealed that the band would play farewell shows outside The US in 2024. He went on to introduce OneVoice, a choir from the Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis, before revealing that "up to five choirs" would be opening up for Foreigner at every show. Choirs can apply to be part of the action by entering their details at foreignerchoirs.com (opens in new tab).

Hansen and OneVoice then performed an a cappella medley of Foreigner hits, including Feels Like The First Time, Cold As Ice, and I Want to Know What Love Is.

Foreigner have also launched a video to promote the tour, in which an increasingly exasperated Hanson addresses a roomful of be-wigged mannequins.

Tickets for the farewell tour will be available from LiveNation (opens in new tab).

Jul 06: Alpharetta Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 08: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 09: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 11: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 18: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 19: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 21: Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 22: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 28: Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Jul 29: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Aug 01: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 02: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY

Aug 04: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 05: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 08: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Aug 09: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 11: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Aug 12: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 14: Austin Moody Center, TX

Aug 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 18: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheater, CA

Aug 23: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheater, CA

Aug 24: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 30: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theater, MI

Sep 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Sat 02: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Sep 03: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ