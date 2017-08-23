Foo Fighters head for space with The Sky Is A Neighborhood video

Foo Fighters have released a video for The Sky Is A Neighborhood, a song Dave Grohl describes as “the biggest thing sonically that we’ve ever done.” It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album Concrete And Gold, the follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highways.

“One night I was lying out looking up at stars,” says Grohl. “Just imagining all of these stars as places that have life on them as well, and I decided that the sky is a neighbourhood, that we need to keep our shit together in order to survive in this universe full of life. But I had no music yet. I just had the title. So everyday I would walk around, kind of humming this thing in my head.”

The band then recorded the song in a single afternoon, working with producer Greg Kurstin, who’s previously with the likes of Sia, Beck, Pink, The Shins and Lily Allen. “And once we were finished,” says Grohl, “I thought ‘OK, now we have an album. This is it and we’re done’

“As we were mixing, I realised that we’d actually done what we set out do: to make this gigantic Foo Fighters record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of jazz and melody and arrangement, something that we’d never done before.”

The video for The Sky Is A Neighborhood, was directed by Dave Grohl.

Continuing the space theme, the band have also launched a constellation viewer, which allows fans to explore the skies via their mobile phone, while “tiny Foo Fighters soundtrack your explorations at the bottom of the screen”.

You can configure the viewer by clicking here (mobile only).

Foo Fighters play London’s O2 Arena on September 19 in an event celebrating the venue’s 10th birthday (full tour dates below). Concrete And Gold can be pre-ordered now.

Foo Fighters Tour Dates

Aug 24: IMPACT Challenger Hall 1 Pak Kret, Thailand

Aug 26: Singapore National Stadium Singapore, Singapore

Sep 10: Lollapalooza, Berlin, Germany

Sep 19: O2 Arena, London, UK

Oct 07: Cal Jam ‘17, San Bernardino, CA

Oct 12: The Anthem, Washington, DC

Oct 14: Richmond Coliseum, Richmond, VA

Oct 15: Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC

Oct 17: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Oct 18: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

Oct 20: US Bank Arena, Cincinnati, OH

Oct 21: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Oct 23: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Oct 24: Fedex Forum, Memphis, TN

Oct 26: The BJCC, Birmingham, AL

Oct 27 Voodoo Festiva, New Orleans, LA

Nov 07: Kohl Center Madison, WI

Nov 08: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

Nov 10: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Nov 11: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Nov 13: INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Nov 15: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Nov 18: Corona Capital, Iztacalco, Mexico

Dec 01: Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA

Dec 02: Golden 1 Center , Sacramento, CA

Dec 04: Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

Dec 05: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR

Dec 07: Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, ID

Dec 09: Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark Billings, MT

Dec 10: Casper Events Center, Casper, WY

Dec 12: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

The top 10 best Foo Fighters songs, as chosen by The Nyx