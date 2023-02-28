Foo Fighters announce more headline shows

Foo Fighters have added another three shows to their growing summer schedule. The band will now play at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, in Gilford, NH on May 24 – their first show since the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Stadium – as well as two shows in June at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR, and at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, AL.

The new dates are in addition to the band's previously announced bookinfs, which take them to festivals in The US, Canada, Germany, Japan and Brazil. Pre-sale tickets for the new shows are on sale now (opens in new tab), with a general sale starting on March 3. Full dates below.

Foo Fighters are yet to confirm who'll fill the drum stool left vacant by the death of Taylor Hawkins in March last year. "Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were," they said in a statement in December. "And without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward."

Last week Stern Pinball launched an official Foo Fighters pinball machine.

May 24: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

May 26: Boston Calling Music Festival, MA

May 28: Columbus Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, OH

Jun 02: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nürburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphithea, AL

Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN

Jul 12: Ottowa Bluesfest, ON, Canada

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI

Jul 28: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).