We really want one of these Foo Fighters pinball machines

Foo Fighters are set to feature in a new limited edition pinball machine.

Manufacturers Stern Pinball have announced the machine in a teaser video, which can be viewed below.

It shows the band, including late drummer Taylor Hawkins, in a Ghostbusters-style fire station when an alarm announces an alien invasion and the Foo Fighters race away in a van.

The clip is soundtracked by the band's hit All My Life.

A countdown on Stern Pinball's website is accompanied by this message: "There will be a very limited number of Foo Fighters Limited Edition pinball machines available to purchase on the Stern Store. Keep an eye on the countdown for your chance to purchase one."

Taylor Hawkins died last year at the age of 50. The band later confirmed they would continue working and have since announced a number of festival dates for this year. They have still not confirmed who will replace Hawkins behind the kit.

In September of last year, Foo Fighters hosted Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in LA and London. Hawkins' young son, 16-year-old Shane, starred while sitting in for his father behind the kit for a stirring version of My Hero.

May 26: Boston Calling Music Festival, MA, USA

May 28: Columbus Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival, OH, USA

Jun 02: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Nürburg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN, USA

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI, USA

Jul 28: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ, USA