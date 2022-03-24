Focus to headline prog Monday at Wokingham Festival

Dutch prog legends Focus will headline the prog day at this year's Wokingham Festival, which takes place at Cantley Park in Wokingham from August 27-29.

Focus will headline on the Monday, August 29 and are joined on the bill by That Joe Payne, The Paradox Twin, Kepler Ten, Flutatious, Kindred Spirit Band and more.

"Wokingham Festival is a festival run by the local community for the local community featuring all styles of music and in 2019 we decided to try something new and introduce prog bands to our festival regulars with a new third day to the festival," explains organiser Stan Hetherington.

"It went so well that, after not being able to run the festival in 2020 due to covid, we decided to try it again in 2021. It was another great success so here we go again in 2022 and we are really pleased that due to this success we are able to attract bands with the calibre of Focus, That Joe Payne and more whilst supporting new artists as well."

Hetherington set the Festival was up over 14 years ago. As well as the music across its two stages, the main TradeMark Stage and the second Wokingham Music Club Stage, the festival also boasts a beer tent with over 40 real ales, numerous other food & drink outlets and other activities too. Early Bird Tickets are currently on sale.

