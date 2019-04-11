Flutatious announce tour dates

London-based psych folk outfit Flutatious have announced a series of live dates and festival appearances for the remainder of 2019.

Flutatious released their well-received and aptly-named Festival album through Magick Eye Records in 2018, and featured on both a Prog Magazine CD and in the Limelight section of the magazine.

"We have been really pleased with the reactions we’ve had to our Festival album and are really looking forward to getting out to play tracks from that and our previous albums," vocalist Stella Ferguson tells Prog. "We will be returning to visit great friends at festivals we’ve been invited back to and will also be playing some for the very first time. It’s going to be a fun spring and summer."

Flutatious will play:

Wokingham Music Club at ESCC - April 12

New Avalon Ballroom Weekender - 21

Cosmic Puffin 11 - May 4

Bearded Theory Spring Gathering - 26

Sonic Rock Solstice - June 23

Tannerfest - July 6

Daxtonbury festival - 13

Chalfest - 20

Sunrise Celebration - August 17

Beautifiul Days Festival - 18

Wokingham Festival - 26