Focus confirm extensive touring plans for 2022

Dutch prog rock legends Focus have announced an extensive run of UK shows for 2022. The band were forced to cancel touring plans last year when mainman Thijs Van Leer, whilst being treated in hospital for an unrelated issue, was then diagnosed with COVID.
It also means the band can reactivate the celebrations for their 50th anniversary which should have taken place in 2020 and which were cancelled due to the pandemic, as well as 2021's 50th anniversary of the band's classic second album Moving Waves. Focus also released the deluxe boxset Focus50 last year.
Focus 2022 UK tour dates:
Mar 22: Colchester Arts Centre
Mar 23: Cambridge Downing Place URC
Mar 24: London Under The Bridge
Mar 25: 25 Sudbury St George
Mar 26: Canterbury Westgate Hall
Mar 28: Chelmsford A-Canteen
Mar 29: King’s Lynn St John’s Chapel
Mar 30: Bristol The Fleece
Mar 31: Northampton The Spinney
Apr 01: Whitby The Pavilion
Apr 02: Derby Flower Pot
Apr 03: Sheffield HRH Prog
Apr 04: Kinross Green Hotel
Apr 28: Milton Keynes The Stables
Apr 30: Northernkin Festival
May 03: Chislehurst Beaverwood
May 04: Dover The Booking Hall
Jun 16: Fletching Trading Boundaries
Jun 17: Fletching Trading Boundaries
Jun 18: Cambridge Rock Festival (Peterborough)
Aug 20: Faversham A New Day Festival
Aug 21: London New Cross Inn
Aug 25: Cardiff Earl Haig Club
Aug 27: Sheffield Corporation
Aug 29: Wokingham Festival
Nov 09: Leeds Brudenell Centre
Nov 10: Glasgow The Ferry
Nov 11: Gateshead The Sage
Nov 12: Kinross The Green Hotel
Nov 13: Kinross The Green Hotel
Nov 21: Ely Malting
Nov 23: Southampton 1865
Nov 24: Wolverhampton Robin 2
Nov 26: Lewes Conservative Club