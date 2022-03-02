Focus confirm extensive touring plans for 2022

Dutch prog rock legends Focus have announced an extensive run of UK shows for 2022. The band were forced to cancel touring plans last year when mainman Thijs Van Leer, whilst being treated in hospital for an unrelated issue, was then diagnosed with COVID.

It also means the band can reactivate the celebrations for their 50th anniversary which should have taken place in 2020 and which were cancelled due to the pandemic, as well as 2021's 50th anniversary of the band's classic second album Moving Waves. Focus also released the deluxe boxset Focus50 last year.

Focus 2022 UK tour dates:

Mar 22: Colchester Arts Centre

Mar 23: Cambridge Downing Place URC

Mar 24: London Under The Bridge

Mar 25: 25 Sudbury St George

Mar 26: Canterbury Westgate Hall

Mar 28: Chelmsford A-Canteen

Mar 29: King’s Lynn St John’s Chapel

Mar 30: Bristol The Fleece

Mar 31: Northampton The Spinney

Apr 01: Whitby The Pavilion

Apr 02: Derby Flower Pot

Apr 03: Sheffield HRH Prog

Apr 04: Kinross Green Hotel

Apr 28: Milton Keynes The Stables

Apr 30: Northernkin Festival

May 03: Chislehurst Beaverwood

May 04: Dover The Booking Hall

Jun 16: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Jun 17: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Jun 18: Cambridge Rock Festival (Peterborough)

Aug 20: Faversham A New Day Festival

Aug 21: London New Cross Inn

Aug 25: Cardiff Earl Haig Club

Aug 27: Sheffield Corporation

Aug 29: Wokingham Festival

Nov 09: Leeds Brudenell Centre

Nov 10: Glasgow The Ferry

Nov 11: Gateshead The Sage

Nov 12: Kinross The Green Hotel

Nov 13: Kinross The Green Hotel

Nov 21: Ely Malting

Nov 23: Southampton 1865

Nov 24: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Nov 26: Lewes Conservative Club

