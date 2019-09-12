Flying Colors share psychedelic animated video for Love Letter

Flying Colors have shared a lyric video for their new single Love Letter.

It’s the latest track taken from Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Steve Morse, Dave LaRue and Casey McPherson’s upcoming studio album Third Degree which will launch on October 4 through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group.

The band previously released videos for You Are Not Alone and More from the follow-up to 2014’s Second Nature.

Neal Morse says: “Love Letter was definitely a labour of love by all of us. I love the shared lead and background vocals and Steve’s guitar solo is great of course.

“It’s a really nice lighter side of the band especially when compared to some of the heavier things that are on the Third Degree record. Very happy with this one! Kudos to Christian Rios for a great psychedelic lyric video!”

Portnoy adds: “Love Letter shows the pop side of Flying Colors that we always try to incorporate. I love that all three of us share the lead vocals on this one: Casey on verse one, Neal on verse two, myself on the bridge and all three of us on the choruses.

“The animated video really captures the old psychedelic technicolor pop 60s and 70s vibe of the song and is absolutely one my favourite videos I’ve ever been a part of.”

Third Degree will be released on CD Digipack, limited edition 2LP, 180g blue vinyl, 2LP 180g black vinyl, as a limited edition box set featuring CD, 40 page photobook, two coasters and a six-track bonus disc, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Flying Colors: Third Degree

1. The Loss Inside

2. More

3. Cadence

4. Guardian

5. Last Train Home

6. Geronimo

7. You Are Not Alone

8. Love Letter

9. Crawl

Deluxe CD Bonus Disc

10. Waiting For The Sun (Bonus Track)

11. Geronimo (Alternate Instrumental Version)

12. You Are Not Alone (Alternate Instrumental Version)

13. Love Letter (Alternate Instrumental Version)

14. Last Train Home (Alternate Instrumental Version)

15. Crawl (Alternate Instrumental Version)

