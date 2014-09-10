Flood Of Red Throw live video

Flood Of Red have released a live video for Throw, the title track from their second album.

They’ve also confirmed they’ll support Maybeshewill on their upcoming European tour, which starts on October 17 at London’s Garage – their only UK date.

The band say: “We’re really looking forward to be touring Europe again, and we’re really excited to be doing it with Maybeshewill. Over 30 shows in 10 countries – it’s going to be an adventure. We’ll be playing a lot of material from our new album on this run of dates. It’s going to be loud and it’s going to be memorable.”

Throw, which follows 2010 debut Leaving Everything Behind, is available via InsideOut from iTunes and Amazon.