Fleshgod Apocalypse premiere NSFW video for Cold As Perfection

Fleshgod Apocalypse are premiering their new video for Cold As Perfection exclusively with Metal Hammer. Be warned, it gets a bit nudey and bloody at the end so don’t let your boss see you.

“The song is about ageing and the sad consciousness of losing physical and mental integrity with the passing of time,” says drummer Francesco Paoli. “While we waste our life in the continuous research of perfection, which we know will never be reached, we deliberately sacrifice the splendour of our existence that is composed by an infinite number of imperfect details. We lose ourselves, we lose the time that nature offered us for free and we offend those not lucky enough to have as much as we have. It’s scary because it’s not an invented story, it’s reality and it’s inexorable.”

The video was directed by Paoli himself alongside filmmaker and photographer Salvatore Perrone. “The theme is brutal and extreme, that’s why it deserved an equally extreme video,” says Francesco. ”We got censored but we don’t care. We knew we were going to shake some consciences but it’s what the band is set to do. This is who we are. We consider it’s pretty pointless to resort to cheap fantasy or obsolete superstitions to make an argument. Reality is the argument itself and often it’s the most horrible one.”

Cold As Perfection is taken from upcoming album King, which can be pre-ordered here.