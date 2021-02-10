Fleetwood Mac’s debut live album from 1980 set for 2021 encore

Rhino Records have announced they’ll reissue Fleetwood Mac's debut live album as a super deluxe edition later this year.

Fleetwood Mac Live was first released in late 1980, with the new 3CD and 2LP vinyl edition set to arrive on April 9 – and along with a remastered version of the original 18-track record, the new package will also include a 7-inch single featuring previously unreleased demos of Fireflies and One More Night.

In addition, Live will also include an hour’s worth of unreleased live music recorded between 1977 and 1982 – and the previously unavailable version of The Chain, recorded at Cleveland’s Richfield Coliseum in May 1980 can be listened to below.

The super deluxe edition will also come with a booklet, a full itinerary of the band’s Tusk tour, along with a history of the live album which has been written by author David Wild.

Wild writes: “Then and now, Fleetwood Mac Live artfully marks a fascinating time period for a group that, in one form or another, has been on the global stage for more than half a century. It’s a wildly entertaining rock’n’roll circus in full swing under a big tent of the band’s own creation as they leave audiences dazzled in locales from Paris, France, to Passaic, New Jersey.”

Pre-order details for Fleetwood Mac Live will be announced in due course.

(Image credit: Rhino Records)

Fleetwood Mac Live: CD tracklist

Disc 1: Original Album Remastered

1. Monday Morning

2. Say You Love Me

3. Dreams

4. Oh Well

5. Over & Over

6. Sara

7. Not That Funny

8. Never Going Back Again

9. Landslide

Disc 2: Original Album Remastered

1. Fireflies

2. Over My Head

3. Rhiannon

4. Don’t Let Me Down Again

5. One More Night

6. Go Your Own Way

7. Don’t Stop

8. I’m So Afraid

9. The Farmer’s Daughter

Disc 3

1. Second Hand News *

2. The Chain *

3. Think About Me *

4. What Makes You Think You’re The One *

5. Gold Dust Woman *

6. Brown Eyes *

7. The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Crown) *

8. Angel *

9. Hold Me *

10. Tusk *

11. You Make Loving Fun *

12. Sisters Of The Moon *

13. Songbird *

14. Blue Letter *

15. Fireflies (Remix - Long Version)

* Previously unreleased