Fleetwood Mac invite Big Mac sellers from Fleetwood to Wembley show

Earlier this year, Facebook user Be Reet started a campaign to try and get Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks to work a shift at the McDonald’s restaurant in the UK town of Fleetwood on September 28 this year.

The campaign – which was introduced by the line “Sell me fries, sell me sweet little fries” – received more than 21,000 likes, prompting the band to invite staff from the fast-food restaurant to Tuesday night’s Fleetwood Mac show at Wembley.

The NME report the staff got the chance to meet the band backstage and then watched the set from the side of the stage.

Franchisee of Fleetwood McDonald’s Nigel Dunnington told the website: “It was a fantastic evening seeing Fleetwood Mac live and to have the opportunity to share the experience with some of the Fleetwood team.

“Going down to the concert has been an incredible way to recognise some of our amazing employees. And, if Fleetwood Mac ever find themselves in the Fleetwood area, we’d love to return the favour and invite them back.”

Earlier this year, Fleetwood Mac were forced to postpone the remainder of their North American tour when Stevie Nicks was recovering from a bout of the flu.

Their live dates will continue in Australia in August.