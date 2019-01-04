Will Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks be serving Big Macs in Fleetwood?

It might only be early January, but perhaps the strangest online campaign we’ll see all year has been launched.

Facebook user Be Reet has started the campaign to get Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks to work a shift at the McDonald’s restaurant in the UK town of Fleetwood on September 28 this year.

So far, the campaign – which is introduced by the line “Sell me fries, sell me sweet little fries” has seen 3000 people report that they’re going, while another 17,000 say they’re interested.

The Facebook page even has a poll to find out people’s favourite Fleetwood Mac-themed meal. At the time of writing Fries, Sweet Little Fries is leading the pack, leaving The Fast Food Chain, Go Your Own Shake, Sell Me Pies, Sell Me Sweet Apple Pies and Big Love Mac in its wake.

Reacting to the campaign, a McDonald’s spokesperson tells NME: “We’ve heard some rumours that Stevie Nicks might be keen to visit our own Fleetwood Macs. Next time she’s in the area we’d be delighted to welcome her for some sweet little fries before she goes her own way…”

Last month, it was confirmed that Nicks will be inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame later this year as a solo artist, while she’ll also be on tour with Fleetwood Mac throughout 2019.

Be Reet’s other online campaigns include attempts to get Liam Gallagher to replace Axl Rose in AC/DC and to reunite Nirvana with Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.