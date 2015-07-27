Flaming Lips lead Donovan tribute record

The Flaming Lips lead a list of artists lined up to appear on a tribute record to Scots singer-songwriter Donovan.
Wayne Coyne and co will present their cover of his track Atlantis on the 15-song collection, entitled Gazing With Tranquility.
The charity release, created by Rock The Cause Records, arrives on October 16. All proceeds will go towards Huntington’s Hope, a charity that helps children suffering from Huntington’s disease.
Donovan Leitch, 69, is best known for his 1960s hits Sunshine Superman, Mellow Yellow, Catch The Wind, Colours and Universal Soldier. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012 and the Songwriters Hall Of Fame last year.
The Flaming Lips last month appeared in a tribute video to the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson.
Tracklist
Mixd Up Kidz: Atlantis
Apollo Cobra: Barabajagal (Love is Hot)
Maudlin: Epistle to Dippy
Colony House: Sunshine Superman
Hamilton Leithauser: To Susan On the West Coast…
Jillian Rae: Superlungs My Supergirl
Ivan & Alyosha: Catch the Wind
Sharon Van Etten: Teen Angel
Brett Dennen: Colours
Lissie: Happiness Runs
Little Man: There is a Mountain
Astronautalis: Season of the Witch
Savannah Smith: Lalena
Verskotzi: Mellow Yellow
The Flaming Lips: Atlantis