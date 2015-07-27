Trending

Flaming Lips lead Donovan tribute record

By Prog  

Wayne Coyne and co record version of Atlantis for charity release

null

The Flaming Lips lead a list of artists lined up to appear on a tribute record to Scots singer-songwriter Donovan.

Wayne Coyne and co will present their cover of his track Atlantis on the 15-song collection, entitled Gazing With Tranquility.

The charity release, created by Rock The Cause Records, arrives on October 16. All proceeds will go towards Huntington’s Hope, a charity that helps children suffering from Huntington’s disease.

Donovan Leitch, 69, is best known for his 1960s hits Sunshine Superman, Mellow Yellow, Catch The Wind, Colours and Universal Soldier. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012 and the Songwriters Hall Of Fame last year.

The Flaming Lips last month appeared in a tribute video to the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson.

Tracklist

  1. Mixd Up Kidz: Atlantis

  2. Apollo Cobra: Barabajagal (Love is Hot)

  3. Maudlin: Epistle to Dippy

  4. Colony House: Sunshine Superman

  5. Hamilton Leithauser: To Susan On the West Coast…

  6. Jillian Rae: Superlungs My Supergirl

  7. Ivan & Alyosha: Catch the Wind

  8. Sharon Van Etten: Teen Angel

  9. Brett Dennen: Colours

  10. Lissie: Happiness Runs

  11. Little Man: There is a Mountain

  12. Astronautalis: Season of the Witch

  13. Savannah Smith: Lalena

  14. Verskotzi: Mellow Yellow

  15. The Flaming Lips: Atlantis

See more Prog news