Flaming Lips in Brian Wilson tribute video

The Flaming Lips have released a video featuring their cover of the Beach Boys’ Good Vibrations, as a tribute to mastermind Brian Wilson.

The live clip was shot at Brian Fest in March, where the Lips joined other artists in performing Wilson’s music.

It’s interspersed with interviews, including one with guitarist Steven Drodz, who says: “It’s hard to believe that a guy that young was writing music that sophisticated – and it was called ‘pop’.”

The Lips last year released Beatles tribute album With A Little Help From My Fwends, and frontman Wayne Coyne later admitted he knew it was a risky move.