Fizzy Blood highlight ADHD in new video

Fizzy Blood have released a video for their track ADHD.
The song originally featured on the UK outfit’s Summer Of Luv EP which arrived last year.
The track was written from the experiences of guitarist Paul Howells, who is diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, while the video was created by Richard Biggs and Jolyon White, who were behind Channel 4’s 2016 campaign We’re The Superhumans.
Howells says: “I was diagnosed with having symptoms of ADHD along with type 2 bipolar disorder at the age of 21, and I guess my experience of it was playing on my mind when I sat down to write that day.
“When we were discussing the song with Richard and Jolyon, they suggested trying to capture the experiences in the lyrics, but visually, and we all thought this was a brilliant idea.
“It immediately spoke to my personal experiences of living with ADHD. The end result is weird, hyperactive, and fucked up. We love it.”
Fizzy Blood will head out on the road later this week supporting Spring King across the UK and have headline dates scheduled at the end of February.
Find details below.
Fizzy Blood UK tour dates with Spring King
Jan 24: Reading South Streets Art Centre
Jan 25: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Jan 26: Tunbridge Wells Forum
Jan 27: Dover Booking Hall
Jan 30: Bath Moles
Jan 31: Guildford Boileroom
Feb 01: St Albans The Horn
Feb 02: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Feb 04: Swansea Sin City
Feb 05: Southampton The Loft
Feb 06: Norwich Waterfront
Feb 07: Nottingham Bodega
Fizzy Blood UK headline dates
Feb 22: Manchester Soup Kitchen
Feb 23: Glasgow Old Hairdressers
Feb 24: Leeds Headrow House
Feb 27: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge
Feb 28: London Camden Assembly