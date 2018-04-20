Five Finger Death Punch hit back with new single Sham Pain

Five Finger Death Punch - And Justice For None 1. Fake

2. Top Of The World

3. Sham Pain

4. Blue On Black

5. Fire In The Hole

6. I Refuse

7. It Doesn’t Matter

8. When The Seasons Change

9. Stuck In My Ways

10. Rock Bottom

11. Gone Away

12. Bloody

13. Will The Sun Ever Rise

Five Finger Death Punch have released a stream of their brand new track Sham Pain.

The song, which sees frontman Ivan Moody hit back at his critics, is the latest taken from the band’s upcoming studio album And Justice For None, which will launch on CD, deluxe CD with three bonus tracks, vinyl and deluxe gatefold vinyl on May 18 via Prospect Park.

Moody and co shared the song Fake earlier this month from the follow up to 2015’s Got Your Six.

Five Finger Death Punch will head out on tour across North America throughout the summer with Breaking Benjamin, with guitarist Zoltan Bathory saying: “When I’m asked for a tour quote I’m always scratching my head… Is there anything to add?

“We are putting together 2018’s biggest hard rock tour of the summer – where even the first band on the bill has a massive hit single around the world. There will be fire.”

And Justice For None is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs from the official 5FDP website and via other outlets.

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin 2018 North American tour dates

Jul 16: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 18: Spokane Arena, WA

Jul 20: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Jul 21: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 24: San Francisco Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 25: San Diego Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 27: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 29: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 01: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 03: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 04: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 06: Southaven BankPlus Amphitheatre, MS

Aug 07: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 09: Simpsonville Heritage Park Amphitheatre, SC

Aug 11: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 12: Atlanta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 14: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 15: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 17: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Aug 18: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 22: Syracuse Lake View Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 24: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 25: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 28: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 29: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 31: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Sep 01: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheatre, NY

Sep 06: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 07: Hartford XFINITY Theatre, CT

Sep 09: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH