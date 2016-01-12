Fish confirms rescheduled Euro tour

Fish has announced a 17-date European tour.

The latest leg of his Farewell To Childhood trek has been set up following the postponement of dates scheduled for late last year. Some gigs were called off following the singer’s viral infection and keyboardist John Beck’s arm break.

And while reshuffling the tour, the former Marillion man realised he was able to slot in an additional six UK appearances.

Fish says: “Having lost the two German shows at the beginning of the last tour and the three Dutch shows, I had to find a way to fulfil the gigs and at the same time make sense of the logistics and expense of an awkward routing and venue availabilities.

“I decided to add some shows to fill the gaps and give me a short run in the UK and into Europe. What we have come up with is 17 dates that fit in with the availability of the band members and the bus – as well as get to some places we didn’t play on the previous tour.”

Keyboardist Tony Turrell stood in for Beck on the UK dates late last year, and Fish has confirmed that although Beck is out of plaster, he won’t be fit in time to play live. Turrell will once again take to the stage with the band.

The singer adds: “These are the last shows until at least next April when I intend to tour with the Weltschmerz album which will be written and recorded between May 2016 and March 2017 and linked up with the 30th anniversary final performances of the Clutching At Straws album.”

Fish will continue his reissues series throughout 2016. Sunsets On Empire, Raingods With Zippos and Fellini Days are available now, while Vigil In A Wilderness of Mirrors (1990), Internal Exile (1991), Songs From The Mirror (1993), Suits (1994) and Field Of Crows (2004) will follow in due course.

**Fish tour dates

**Apr 09: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 10: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 11: Aylesbury Waterside

Apr 13: Koln Essigfabrik

Apr 14: Rendsburg Nomarkalle (rescheduled show)

Apr 15: German date tbc

Apr 17: German date tbc

Apr 19: Amsteam Melkweg Max (rescheduled show)

Apr 20: Tilburg 013 (rescheduled show, moved to bigger hall)

Apr 22: Groningen Oosterpoort ( rescheduled show, moved to bigger hall)

Apr 23: Haltern am See (rescheduled show, moved to bigger hall)

Apr 24: German show tbc

Apr 26: Karlsruhe Tollhaus

Apr 27: Luxembourg Centre Cultural Dudelange

Apr 29: London Islington Assembly Rooms

Apr 30: Salisbury Town Hall

May 01: Bilston Robin ( sold out)