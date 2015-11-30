John Beck breaks arm in accident

It Bites keyboardist John Beck has broken his arm after an accident on tour with Fish, and the injury has forced the cancellation of three Dutch dates.

Beck has been ordered to take at least six weeks off, while concerns remain that the injury to his right hand could be more serious than currently known.

Fish will perform his upcoming UK shows with Tony Turrell on keyboards.

The singer reports: “John broke his arm after tripping and falling outside our hotel. He has badly fractured his right arm at the elbow, as well as fracturing a major bone in his hand.

“His arm is in a cast for six weeks and he has been told the hand may take a further six weeks to properly heal. The hand injury may have long-term implications.”

He continues: “John is obviously despondent about his injury, which has ruled out any playing for the foreseeable future. We all wish him well in his long recovery.”

Fish says of Turrell: “Tony already knows the set, apart from Feast Of Consequences and Pipeline, having played in the band line up during the Return To Childhood tour. He is a highly capable player and we are both supremely confident that we will have the set together and rehearsed by the Bristol show.”

The postponed Dutch shows have been rescheduled for April.