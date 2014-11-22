Fish calls off gigs across mainland Europe

Fish has been forced to postpone a run of dates across mainland Europe because of viral laryngitis, he's confirmed.

The former Marillion man had previously called off his remaining dates in France because of the infection. Now he’s been forced to cancel planned shows in Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Belgium.

But he says his upcoming run of dates in the UK, which includes rescheduled gigs in Sheffield and Bilston postponed in May because of guitarist Robin Boult’s health worries, will still go ahead.

He says on Facebook: “I’d hoped to have been fit for the return to the tour and the gig in Barcelona on Saturday but have been advised to take another two weeks off as the virus is not shifting as fast as I had hoped.

“What this means is that the entire last European section of the tour will be moved to January/February and joined with the Erfurt and Koln dates to make a three-week tour to replace the 17 shows.

“The UK tour will start on December 6 and run as planned with Birmingham and Sheffield in place.”

He continues: “I’m sorry if this has caused inconvenience to fans but there’s nothing I can do. I only hope this restructuring of the tour works in my favour and I can deliver shows that are up to the high standard we set on the dates we’ve completed so far.”

The Moveable Feast tour is in support of the vocalist’s latest release A Feast Of Consequences. The box set edition of the album picked up The Storm Thorgersen Grand Design Award at this year’s Progressive Music Awards.

Dec 06: Exeter Phoenix

Dec 07: Bristol The Fleece

Dec 08: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Dec 09: Cardiff The Globe

Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 12: London Islington Assembly Hall

Dec 13: Northampton New Roadmender

Dec 15: Reading Sub 89

Dec 16: Brighton Concorde 2

Dec 18: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Dec 19: Liverpool O2 Academy

Dec 20: Sheffield City Hall

Dec 21: Glasgow O2 ABC