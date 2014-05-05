Fish calls off UK tour

Fish has postponed his entire UK tour after guitarist Robin Boult suffered a suspected blood infection on top of his chicken pox.

The Scots singer had already been forced to push back the first three dates, originally planned for last week, then later moved tomorrow’s appearance as well, but had been holding onto hope that he could hit the road for the remaining scheduled events.

Now he says: “Robin is still seriously unwell and incapable of performing anywhere close to his abilities. His condition has been worsened from aggravated sores on his back, chafed by hit guitar strap in rehearsals. He has also picked up an ear infection as his immune system is on the floor. Playing shows in his condition would have been physically dangerous and recovery on a tour bus impossible.

“Everything has happened so fast it’s impossible to bring in a replacement, and I’m left with no option but to cancel the entire tour.”

Fish admits he, his band and crew are “depressed and deflated” but adds: “I doubt if Robin could have played a soundcheck, never mind a full gig. Any shows we could have done would have been a shadow of our capabilities, and totally unrepresentative of the solid reputation we have built up in the last year.”

Replacement dates are being organised. In the meantime Fish apologises to fans and finishes: “First and forewent, my thoughts to go out to my friend. I hope he gets through this dreadful illness quickly and unscathed, and he’s fully fit and smiling again, and back by my side in the summer.”

May 02: Sheffield City Hall – now Dec 20

May 04: Durham Gala Theatre – now Sep 29

May 06: Bilston Robin – now Dec 08

May 03: Liverpool O2 Academy

May 08: Norwich Waterfront

May 09: London Islington Assembly Hall

May 10: Cardiff Globe

May 11: Bristol Fleece

May 13: Brighton Concorde

May 15: Exeter Phoenix

May 16: Northampton Roadmender

May 17: Holmfirth Picturedrome

May 18: Glasgow O2 ABC