Fern premiere video for brooding new single Intersubjective

Fern, the new side-project from The Ocean drummer Paul Seidel, have premiered their video for brooding new single Intersubjective, which you can watch below.

It's the title track from Fern's upcoming debut album which will be released through Pelagic Records on September 30.

"We all seem to crawl through our personal realities, constantly distracted by impulses and our own conscious," says Seidel. "Yet all we are is just small fractions of a collective mindset, an evolving and expanding organism that seeks to determine and substantiate every information that crosses our path. We are intersubjective beings, illusions of a reality that makes sense of itself."

Away from The Ocean's blend of prog metal and post-rock, Fern mix the atmospherics of progressive music with the eclectic approachof artists like Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and Björk.

“These songs are an invitation to explore human identity in this rapidly digitised world we live in," adds Seidel. 'It’s necessary sometimes to be still and gain experience of your self in order to make more meaningful experiences of, and with others. Like in meditation, it’s a process of letting go off constant thought and impression in order to learn about your inner workings.”

Intersubjective was written, performed, and co-produced by Seidel and produced and mixed by Jan Kerscher at Ghost City Recordings.

Pre-order Intersubjective.