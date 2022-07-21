The Ocean drummer announces his full-length solo debut as Fern

Paul Seidel to release Fern's Intersubjective at the end of September – sneak preview coming in August

The Ocean's drummer Paul Seidel is to release his first solo album, Intersubjective, through Pelagic on September 30. The 10-track experimental record will be issued under the name of Fern – lead single Hyperreal will be available to stream online from August 8.

But anyone expecting a collection of progressive metal anthems akin to The Ocean's two-part Phanerozoic concept album is in for a shock. Building on the progressive pop of his 2017 Fern EP, Berlin-based Seidel has swapped djent riffs and drum solos for for haunting synths, ambient soundscapes and melodic vocals. It's earned him comparisons to Depeche Mode, Gary Numan, Nine Inch Nails and even Björk.

Many of the track titles appear to have been inspired by French philosopher Jean Baudrillard. Says the drummer, “These songs are an invitation to explore human identity in this rapidly digitised world we live in. It’s necessary sometimes to be still and gain experience of your self in order to make more meaningful experiences of, and with others. Like in meditation, it’s a process of letting go off constant thought and impression in order to learn about your inner workings.” 

Pre-save Hyperreal on Spotify to get an early taste of the drummer's solo work. Album pre-orders open on August 3.

Fern vinyl for Intersubjective

Intersubjective Tracklisting

1 Առաջանալ (feat. Hayk Karoyi)
2 Simulacrum
3 Hyperreal
4 Exnomination (feat. SHRVL)
5 Rupture
6 I Am Transient
7 Intersubjective
8 Shadows
9 Emergence
10 Afterlife

