Fear Factory unveil Expiration Date video

Fear Factory have released a video for track Expiration Date.
The song is lifted from the band’s 2015 studio album Genexus.
Guitarist Dino Cazares said of the album: “It’s a hybrid between organic and digital – that’s what this record sounds like, and I think that’s what makes it really good.”
The band have scheduled a US tour and are also set to play Bloodstock in August.
Fear Factory tour dates 2016
Apr 14: Cleveland Agora Theater & Ballroom, OH
Apr 15: Flint Machine Shop, MI
Apr 16: Fort Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN
Apr 17: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN
Apr 19: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL
Apr 20: Ringle Q&Z Expo Center, WI
Apr 21: Milwaukee Rave/Eagles Club, WI
Apr 22: Sauget Pop’s NightClub & Concert Venue, IL
Apr 23: Shawness Aftershock Live Music Venue, KS
Apr 24: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Apr 26: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT
Apr 27: Idaho Falls Hitt Event Center, ID
Apr 29: Garden City Revolution Concert House, ID
Apr 30: Seattle El Corazon, WA
May 01: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
May 03: San Francisco Slim’s, CA
May 04: Las Vegas Country Saloon, NV
May 05: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA
May 06: Tempee Marquee Theatre, AZ
May 07: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, LA
Jun 02: Fortitude Valey Tivoli, Australia
Jun 03: Kensington Roundhouse, Australia
Jun 04: St Kilda VIC, Australia
Jun 07: Adeleade HQ Nightclub, Australia
Jun 08: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia
Jun 10: Johannesburg Bassline, South Africa
Aug 06: Heavy Montreal, Canada
Aug 13: Warwick Bloodstock Festival, UK
Aug 18: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 19: Hamburg Elb Riot, Germany
Aug 22: Aarhus VoxHall Denmark
Aug 23: Oslo John Dee Live Club, Norway