Fear Factory unveil Expiration Date video

Fear Factory have released a video for track Expiration Date.

The song is lifted from the band’s 2015 studio album Genexus.

Guitarist Dino Cazares said of the album: “It’s a hybrid between organic and digital – that’s what this record sounds like, and I think that’s what makes it really good.”

The band have scheduled a US tour and are also set to play Bloodstock in August.

Apr 14: Cleveland Agora Theater & Ballroom, OH

Apr 15: Flint Machine Shop, MI

Apr 16: Fort Wayne Piere’s Entertainment Center, IN

Apr 17: Valparaiso Big Shots, IN

Apr 19: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Apr 20: Ringle Q&Z Expo Center, WI

Apr 21: Milwaukee Rave/Eagles Club, WI

Apr 22: Sauget Pop’s NightClub & Concert Venue, IL

Apr 23: Shawness Aftershock Live Music Venue, KS

Apr 24: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Apr 26: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Apr 27: Idaho Falls Hitt Event Center, ID

Apr 29: Garden City Revolution Concert House, ID

Apr 30: Seattle El Corazon, WA

May 01: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

May 03: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

May 04: Las Vegas Country Saloon, NV

May 05: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

May 06: Tempee Marquee Theatre, AZ

May 07: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, LA

Jun 02: Fortitude Valey Tivoli, Australia

Jun 03: Kensington Roundhouse, Australia

Jun 04: St Kilda VIC, Australia

Jun 07: Adeleade HQ Nightclub, Australia

Jun 08: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Jun 10: Johannesburg Bassline, South Africa

Aug 06: Heavy Montreal, Canada

Aug 13: Warwick Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 18: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb Riot, Germany

Aug 22: Aarhus VoxHall Denmark

Aug 23: Oslo John Dee Live Club, Norway