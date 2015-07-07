Fear Factory mark Demanufacture anniversary

Fear Factory have announced a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of iconic album Demanufacture.
The industrial icons hit the road in November on a European jaunt that sees them play the album in its entirety – as well as showcase songs from their upcoming ninth record Genexus, due out on August 7 via Nuclear Blast.
Singer Burton C Bell and guitarist Dino Cazares say: “If you’d told us in 1995 that we would be touring Demanufacture for its 20th anniversary, we would have said, ‘Yeah right – get fucked.’
“The years have flown by in colourful and adventurous memory. 2015 has arrived, and Fear Factory will be performing Demanufacture in its entirety for the very first time for the UK and Ireland fans in December.
The 1995 release – which followed 1992 debut Soul Of A New Machine – is considered the band’s defining work.
Genexus is the band’s Nuclear Blast debut. Cazares says: “We wanted to create a new hybrid, something that summed up every aspect of who we are. You can hear the organic, the technological, the past and the future. It’s the next evolution of Fear Factory.”
FEAR FACTORY DEMANUFACTURE 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
Nov 07: Helsinki Unioni Festival, Finland
Nov 09: St Petersburg Zal Ozhidanija, russia
Nov 10: Ekaterinburg Tele Club, Russia
Nov 11: Moscow Volta, Russia
Nov 13: Tel-Aviv Reading 3, Israel
Nov 15: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal
Nov 16: Madrid Arena, Spain
Nov 17: Barcelona Razzamatazz 2, Spain
Nov 19: Nimes Paloma, France
Nov 20: Nilvange Le Gueulard, France
Nov 21: Paris La Trabendo, France
Nov 22: Eindhoven Epic Fest, Netherlands
Nov 24: Aschaffenburg Colos-Sal, Germany
Nov 25: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Nov 26: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Nov 27: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Nov 29: Vienna Arena, Austria
Nov 20: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic
Dec 01: Berlin C-Club, Germany
Dec 02: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Dec 04: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Dec 05: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Dec 06: Gent Vooruit, Belgium
Dec 07: Bristol Motion, UK
Dec 09: Manchester Ritz, UK
Dec 10: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Dec 11: Belfast Limelight, UK
Dec 12: Glasgow Garage, UK
Dec 13: London The Forum, UK