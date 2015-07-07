Fear Factory mark Demanufacture anniversary

Fear Factory have announced a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of iconic album Demanufacture.

The industrial icons hit the road in November on a European jaunt that sees them play the album in its entirety – as well as showcase songs from their upcoming ninth record Genexus, due out on August 7 via Nuclear Blast.

Singer Burton C Bell and guitarist Dino Cazares say: “If you’d told us in 1995 that we would be touring Demanufacture for its 20th anniversary, we would have said, ‘Yeah right – get fucked.’

“The years have flown by in colourful and adventurous memory. 2015 has arrived, and Fear Factory will be performing Demanufacture in its entirety for the very first time for the UK and Ireland fans in December.

The 1995 release – which followed 1992 debut Soul Of A New Machine – is considered the band’s defining work.

Genexus is the band’s Nuclear Blast debut. Cazares says: “We wanted to create a new hybrid, something that summed up every aspect of who we are. You can hear the organic, the technological, the past and the future. It’s the next evolution of Fear Factory.”

FEAR FACTORY DEMANUFACTURE 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Nov 07: Helsinki Unioni Festival, Finland

Nov 09: St Petersburg Zal Ozhidanija, russia

Nov 10: Ekaterinburg Tele Club, Russia

Nov 11: Moscow Volta, Russia

Nov 13: Tel-Aviv Reading 3, Israel

Nov 15: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Nov 16: Madrid Arena, Spain

Nov 17: Barcelona Razzamatazz 2, Spain

Nov 19: Nimes Paloma, France

Nov 20: Nilvange Le Gueulard, France

Nov 21: Paris La Trabendo, France

Nov 22: Eindhoven Epic Fest, Netherlands

Nov 24: Aschaffenburg Colos-Sal, Germany

Nov 25: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Nov 26: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Nov 27: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Nov 29: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 20: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Dec 01: Berlin C-Club, Germany

Dec 02: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Dec 04: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Dec 05: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Dec 06: Gent Vooruit, Belgium

Dec 07: Bristol Motion, UK

Dec 09: Manchester Ritz, UK

Dec 10: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Dec 11: Belfast Limelight, UK

Dec 12: Glasgow Garage, UK

Dec 13: London The Forum, UK

