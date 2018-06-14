faUSt announce North American Tour

German Krautrock legends faUSt have announced a US tour for the summer of 2018.

Band leader and founding member Jean-Herve Peron has announced that the bad will operate a fluctuating line-up for the July dates, which will see fellow founding member, drummer Werner 'Zappi' Diermaier hook up with the band for some dates.

"Hello faUSt friends in Canada and USA," announces Peron. "As for 1994! and for the fifth time now, faUSt will ride again the highways of your continent, up and down from Chicago/IL to Montreal/QC, across and back, from Brooklyn, NY to L.A., CA, spreading the good words of DadaKrautRock.

Here all musicians involved in the tour... well, almost all because we do have “last-minute guests”...

In the North East faUSt will be: Jean-Hervé Péron aka art-Errorist (voc, strings, wind and tools), Amaury Cambuzat (guit, voc), Tim Barnes (drums and sounds). In Chicago we will share the stage with Bobby Conn (guit, voc), Monica Boubou (voc, violin) and Josh Johannpeter (drums). In Brooklyn we will meet up with Braden Diotte (bass and sounds)... and Zappi, yeah! That's “ze big man wiz ze big nose!” on drums, voc, tools and metal.

But wait: on the West Coast faUSt will fuse with the German/Spanish/Croatian all female dada-punk trio Ernsthafte Angelegenheiten. Yes, just call them “E.A.” before your tongue get cramped.

Each day, each gig a new adventure, like vagabonds on tour... Rund ist schoen!!!"

faUSt will play:

Chicago (IL) - The Empty Bottle - July 11

Cinncinatti (OH) - Woodward Festival - 12

Detroit (MI) - El Club - 13

Hillside Festival/Guelph (ON)/Canada - 14

Toronto (ON)/Canada - Jamfactory - 15

Montreal (QC)/Canada - BAR LE RITZ PDB - 16

Portland (ME) - Space Gallery - 17

Boston (MA) - Brighton Music Hall -18

Philadelphia (PA) - Underground Arts - 20

Baltimore (MD) - Creative Alliance - 21

Brooklyn (NY) - Murmrr Theater - 22

San Francisco (CA) - The Chapel - 25

Felton (CA) - Don Quixote's Music Hall - 26

Los Angeles (CA) - Summer Happening/Social Shamans/The Broad - 28

San Diego (CA) - Casbah - 29