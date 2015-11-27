Fatherson release Always video

Fatherson have released a video for their single Always.

It’ll be included on the Scottish outfit’s as-yet-untitled second album, expected in 2016 after they signed a deal with Easy Life Records/Sony Music. It’ll be the follow-up to their debut record I Am An Island.

Earlier this year, guitarist and vocalist Ross Leighton told Already Heard: “We’re still just finding our place in the whole music scene, and we’re still trying to find what really defines what we do.

“This next album will be a representation of where we’re at right now. I think it’s important to just capture what you’re doing at that moment rather than trying to be anything.

“If it works out and we get held in the same breaths as Frightened Rabbit, Biffy Clyro, Twin Atlantic or The Twilight Sad, it would be awesome just to be thought of as in that scene.”

Always is available to purchase via iTunes.