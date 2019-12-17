Farida release video for Last Waltz

Farida have released a brand new video for Last Waltz. The French/Swedish dark psychedelic/drone outfit released their Last Waltz/Shoot EP earlier this year.

"Last Waltz is a haunting and violent break-up tale of equal intensity as last year's Shoot," vocalist Jenny Thaström tells Prog. "From the soft whispers of the beginning to the pounding thrust of its end, Last Waltz evokes feelings that will echo within you long after the song is over."

Farida is the solo project of Swedish signer Jenny Thaström. She is joined by members of Swedish Krautrock band Audionom, namely Pelle Backman (bass), Paul Sigerhall (drums) and Marten Holmberg (guitar/synth).

For more information check out Farida's Bandcamp page here.