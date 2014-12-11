Fall Out Boy confirm intimate London show

Fall Out Boy will celebrate the release of their sixth album with a gig in London.

The band release American Beauty/American Psycho on January 19 via Island Records and a few days earlier – on January 14 – they will play at the Islington Assembly Hall.

Fans who pre-order the album will get access to a special code, giving them the chance to buy tickets for the one-off gig.

In a statement, the band say: “Tickets for this show are very limited. Going to do a special pre-sale for everyone who pre-orders the album through the Fall Out Boy UK store starting on Monday, December 15. The link to the pre-order will get posted on Monday.

“When you receive the link, order the album, and you’ll get sent a unique code that will give you access to an exclusive 24 hour ticket pre-sale.

“The 24 hour pre-sale starts at 10am on Thursday, December 18. Each code will allow you to buy a maximum of two tickets, and will be sold on a first-come first-served basis. Receiving a code does not guarantee ticket purchase or entry to the show.”

If any tickets are left after the pre-sale, they will go on general sale on Friday, December 19 at 9am.

Bassist Pete Wentz previously described the new album’s sound as “David versus Goliath,” explaining that contemporary elements would be mixed with a more traditional approach.