Faith No More to tour Europe in 2020

Faith No More have revealed they’ll play live shows in Europe next year – their first across the continent in five years.

The news comes after the band’s social media channels and website reactivated with a logo and countdown clock earlier this week, leading to much online speculation.

Faith No More have so far announced three festival appearances in 2020, with further dates set to be announced in due course. They’ll play at Ireland’s Sunstroke Festival on June 13, Hellfest in France on June 20 and Norway’s Tons Of Rock on June 26.

The band say: “Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe ASAP.”

There’s no word yet about the follow-up to their 2015 comeback album Sol Invictus, although keyboardist Roddy Bottum told Chandler Sorrells late last year that he had been travelling to San Francisco to “make music” with drummer Mike Bordin and bassist Billy Gould.

Frontman Mike Patton reported in 2017 that Faith No More were taking an “extended break” and has since worked with other projects including Dead Cross and a collaboration with French composer Jean-Claude Vannier.

Faith No More 2020 European tour dates

Jun 13: Punchestown Sunstroke Festival, Ireland

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway