Faith No More’s Mike Patton teams up with Jean-Claude Vannier for Corpse Flower

Mike Patton has teamed up with French composer Jean-Claude Vannier for a new album titled Corpse Flower.

The record will be released on September 13 through Ipecac Recordings – with the pair releasing the first single On Top Of The World today. Listen to it below.

The Faith No More vocalist says: “Jean-Claude and I met while working together on a Gainsbourg retrospective at the Hollywood Bowl in 2011.

“We bonded immediately. I could see he had a dedication and attention to detail that was relentless so the respect I had for him in my mind was magnified in person.

“We spoke loosely about working together in the future… and it took some time, but after a few years I contacted him and we began to ignite some sparks.”

Speaking about the recording process, Vannier adds: “I would send Mike rough versions of the songs to get his thoughts, then I’d wait impatiently, staring at the clock until I received his response.

“He made my music awaken with his unique perspective and interpretations of my songs. A formidable vocalist, with a sense of humour, Mike and I created a strong, beautiful and sincere collection of music, as well as a friendship.”

The pair are joined on the record by a variety of musicians including Smokey Hormel, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, James Gadson, Denys Lable, Bernard Paganotti, Daniel Ciampolini, Didier Malherbe, Léonard Le Cloarec and the Bécon Palace String Ensemble.

Corpse Flower tracklist

1. Ballad C.3.3.

2. Camion

3. Chansons D’Amour

4. Cold Sun, Warm Beer

5. Browning

6. Ghost

7. Corpse Flower

8. Insolubles

9. On Top Of The World

10. A Schoolgirl’s Day

11. Pink and Bleue

12. Yard Bull