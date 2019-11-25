What are Faith No More teasing on their website?

Faith No More have reactivated their social media channels with a new logo, while their website now features a countdown clock.

Something is set to be revealed on Tuesday night at 7pm GMT, as speculation mounts that new music from the band is imminent. If it is an album announcement, it will be the band’s first since their 2015 comeback album Sol Invictus.

In November last year, keyboardist Bottum told Chandler Sorrells that he had been travelling to San Francisco to “make music” with drummer Mike Bordin and bassist Billy Gould.

He explained: “We were super young when we started making music, so we get in the room and we have a language that speaks really loud and really clear, at least to the three of us.

“Where it goes is questionable, but we have a language that's undeniable in a family sense. And I think we all acknowledge that it's not something that any of us want to turn our backs on, and it’s fun to do.

“So in the hopes of pushing things forward and making new music, we continue to do that, to get together and make new sounds and just have a dialogue about prospects and songs and where we go in the future.”

Frontman Mike Patton reported in 2017 that Faith No More were taking an “extended break” and has since worked with other projects including Dead Cross and a collaboration with French composer Jean-Claude Vannier.