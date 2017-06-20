Fairport Convention to reunite with former members at Cropredy

Fairport Convention will reunite with former members at this year’s Cropredy to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary.

Now in its 37th year, Fairport’s Cropredy Convention will take place on August 10-12, with Fairport giving an extended performance on Saturday 12 to close the festival – a set that will feature a host of musical guests playing a repertoire selected from Fairport’s huge back catalogue.

A statement reads: “There will be two chances at Cropredy to see singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso Richard Thompson. A co-founder of Fairport Convention, Richard will play a full set in his own right on Friday evening and will also join Fairport as a guest during their set.

“Saturday will start with three performances from ‘early years’ former members of Fairport – Ashley Hutchings, Judy Dyble and Iain Matthews.

“Ashley Hutchings, who founded Fairport Convention, will present Morris On, a spectacular interpretation of traditional music and dance.

“Judy Dyble, Fairport’s original female vocalist, will be performing with Band Of Perfect Strangers, her regular musical collaborators. Iain Matthews, Fairport’s first male lead singer, will be joined by Andy Roberts and Mark Griffiths as Plainsong, a harmonic blend of English folk-rock and American alt-country.”

The statement continues: “Former drummer Dave Mattacks will play during Richard Thompson’s set on Friday as well as guesting with Fairport on Saturday. Maartin Allcock, a member of Fairport from 1985 until 1996, will also join Fairport on keyboards and guitar for several numbers.

“Other former members who may put in an appearance include Tom Farnell, Bob Brady and Roger Burridge.”

Bassist Dave Pegg says: “Our Saturday night set this year will undoubtedly present the most Fairport members ever performing in the same show.”

Pegg is joined in the current Fairport lineup by lead vocalist and guitarist Simon Nicol, violist Ric Sanders, Chris Leslie on vocals, fiddle, bouzouki and mandolin and Gerry Conway on percussion and drums.

Other artists who will play across the three-day event include Marillion, Trevor Horn Band, The Divine Comedy, Quill, Petula Clark and Dougie MacLean.

