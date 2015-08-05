Faces confirm charity reunion

Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones will stage a Faces reunion at a charity show next month, they’ve confirmed.

The surviving members will perform a short set at Jones’ third annual Rock’n’Horsepower show at Hurtwood Polo Club, Surrey, on September 5.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, which benefits Prostate Cancer UK.

Frontman Stewart says: “This year is the 40th anniversary since The Faces parted ways, so it’s about time we got together for a jam!

“Being in The Faces was a whirlwind of madness – but, my God, it was beyond brilliant.”

Jones adds: “This is the third Rock‘n’Horsepower we’ve put on for Prostate Cancer UK and it’s shaping up to be the biggest yet. The years of The Faces were some of the best of my life and I’m so proud to have been a part of the band. I’m unbelievably excited to have the opportunity to get up on stage with Rod and Ronnie again.”

Bassist Ronnie Lane died in 1997 while keyboardist Ian ‘Mac’ McLagan passed away in December. Stewart, Jones and Wood played a private set at the singer’s birthday in January, and Jones later said they were determined to reunite in public before the end of the year.

Rolling Stones member Wood says: “Getting back on stage with the lads playing Stay With Me and other favourites will be a blast and will make this a very special night. Although we don’t have Ronnie and Mac with us any more, this is our chance to remember them and say ‘Had Me A Real Good Time.’”

A Faces vinyl box set will be released later this month.

Faces reunion can’t be about money, says Wood