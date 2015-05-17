Faces’ Jones leads all-star cancer charity bash

The Faces drummer Kenney Jones will lead an all-star charity show in aid of the battle against prostate cancer next month.

The second annual Rock’n’Horsepower event takes place at Hurtwood Park Polo Club, Surrey, and follows the inaugural concert last year, which saw Jones reunite with The Who for the first time since 1988.

The 2015 edition also features Bill Wyman, Procol Harum, Steve Harley, Andy Fairweather Low, Nik Kershaw and Mick Hucknall, with further guests to be revealed.

Cancer survivor Jones – who’s hoping for a Faces reunion this year – says: “Rock’n’Horsepower is all the more poignant for me this year, as it follows the death of my dear friend Alvin from prostate cancer last year.

“As a man who’s had prostate cancer himself, I know the huge impact the disease can have – not just on guys, but on their families as well.”

Prostate Cancer UK boss Mark Bishop says: “It’s not just about the music. By buying a ticket and getting your mates along, you’ll be helping to beat cancer.

“One in eight guys in the UK will face a diagnosis like Kenney did, and it kills one man every hour.

“Kenney has been terrific – not only raising funds, but in raising awareness and encouraging guys to wise up to their own risk.”

The charity recently launched a new movement called Men United, which aims to fight health issues and strengthen friendships. Tickets for Rock’n’Horsepower are on sale now.

Anyone with concerns about prostate cancer can call Prostate Cancer UK’s specialist nurses in confidence on 0800 074 8383 (9-6pm weekdays, 9-8pm on Wednesdays) or make contact online.