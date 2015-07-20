Faces featured in vinyl box set

The Faces are the subject of a five-disc vinyl box set to be launched on August 28.

1970–1975: You Can Make Me Dance, Sing Or Anything… is named after their final single, cutting short its full title of You Can Make Me Dance, Sing Or Anything (Even Take The Dog For aA Walk, Mend A Fuse, Fold Away The Ironing Board, Or Any Other Domestic Short Comings).

It includes their four studio albums, presented on 180g vinyl with original artwork – including the moving mouth and eyes on 1973’s Ooh La La.

The pack is rounded out with outtakes that accompany each album, plus a fifth disc of non-album singles.

It’s available for pre-order now. A Faces reunion remains possible despite the death of keyboardist Ian ‘Mac’ McLagan in December. Ronnie Wood said last month that Steve Winwood could line up with the band – although he added that the process was being held up by Rod Stewart’s “protective” management.

First Step (1970)

Wicked Messenger 2. Devotion 3. Shake, Shudder, Shiver 4. Stone 5. Around the Plynth 6. Flying 7. Pineapple and the Monkey 8. Nobody Knows 9. Looking out the Window 10. Three Button Hand Me Down 11. Behind The Sun (Outtake) 12. Mona – The Blues (Outtake) 13. Shake, Shudder, Shiver (BBC Session) 14. Flying (Take 3) 15. Nobody Knows (Take 2)

Long Player (1971)

Bad ‘n’ Ruin 2. Tell Everyone 3. Sweet Lady Mary 4. Richmond 5. Maybe I’m Amazed 6. Had Me a Real Good Time 7. On the Beach 8. I Feel So Good 9. Jerusalem 10. Whole Lotta Woman (Outtake) 11. Tell Everyone (Take 1) 12. Sham-Mozzal (Instrumental – Outtake) 13. Too Much Woman (Live) 14. Love in Vain (Live)

A Nod Is as Good as a Wink…to a Blind Horse (1971)

Miss Judy’s Farm 2. You’re So Rude 3. Love Lives Here 4. Last Orders Please 5. Stay With Me 6. Debris 7. Memphis 8. Too Bad 9. That’s All You Need 10. Miss Judy’s Farm (BBC Session) 11. Stay With Me (BBC Session)

Ooh La La (1973)

Silicone Grown 2. Cindy Incidentally 3. Flags and Banners 4. My Fault 5. Borstal Boys 6. Fly in the Ointment 7. If I’m on the Late Side 8. Glad and Sorry 9. Just Another Honky 10. Ooh La La 11. Cindy Incidentally (BBC Session) 12. Borstal Boys (Rehearsal) 13. Silicone Grown (Rehearsal) 14. Glad And Sorry (Rehearsal) 15. Jealous Guy (Live)

Extras