Rod’s private Faces reunion

Rod Stewart staged a private Faces reunion as part of his 70th birthday celebrations at the weekend.

The singer performed two songs with surviving members Ron Wood and Kenney Jones at his home in Los Angeles, intended as a tribute to keyboardist Ian ‘Mac’ McLagan, who died last month after suffering a stroke.

Their brief set was witnessed by just 120 guests during a 1940s-themed party featuring the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Drummer Jones reported via Facebook: “Went to LA for Rod’s birthday. Great night and played with my mates Rod and Woody. Only two songs but it was fun.”

Fans have been hoping for a reunion since Stewart and Wood discussed a songwriting session in 2008. Two years later Wood, McLagan and Jones brought in Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall to front the band. They were due to perform with Stewart at their 2012 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction, but he bowed out at the last moment.

Speaking after McLagan’s death last month, Stewart said: “Ian embodied the true spirit of the Faces.”

The band formed from the ashes of the Small Faces in 1969, and split in 1975 after releasing four albums. Bassist Ronnie Lane died in 1997 aged 51.