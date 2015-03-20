Faces determined to stage reunion this year

Faces drummer Kenney Jones says his surviving colleagues are more determined than ever to reunite – and they want to do it this year.

He insists their shows will feature the presence of a bartender on stage, harking back to their iconic performances of the 1970s.

And he believes the long-discussed move is more important than ever following the death of keyboardist Ian ‘Mac’ McLagan in December.

Speculation has been circulating since 2008 that Rod Stewart would go back to work with Ronnie Wood, McLagan and Jones. The closest a reunion has come was when Mick Hucknall fronted the band in 2010, then when Stewart bowed out of their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction at short notice in 2012.

Jones tells the Austin Chronicle: “Rod, Woody and me are still going to do the Faces this year. When we do we’ll have the bartender on stage again – and a coffee machine for Woody.”

Guitarist Wood agrees: “There’s got to be a heavy dose of humour in everything we do,” he says. “Mac epitomised the funny side of things, even in the most dire conditions.”

The Faces lost bassist Ronnie Lane in 1997, while Steve Marriott – who fronted the Small Faces before Stewart led the transition to the shorter title – died in 1991.

Jones says: “I’m so proud that life introduced me to Steve, Ronnie and Ian. They’ve been a major part of my life. Over half of it. I miss all three of them; it’s lonely being here on my own.”

Stewart paid tribute to McLagan following his death, saying: “Ian embodied the true spirit of the Faces.”