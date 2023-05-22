Extreme announce first UK tour in six years, with Living Colour in support

Extreme have announced a November/December UK tour.

The Boston funk rock stars, who will release Six, their first album in 15 years next month, will launch the six date tour at Newcastle O2 City Hall on November 27, and call at Glasgow, Manchester, Wolverhampton and Bristol before wrapping their UK visit with a closing gig at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on December 4. New York's Living Colour will support.



The quartet's Thicker Than Blood world tour kicks off in the US on August 2, followed by stops in Australia and Japan in September. European shows will follow the UK dates.

The full UK itinerary is:

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Nov 28: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Academy

Dec 01: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 03: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 04: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Extreme are featured in the next issue of Classic Rock magazine.

"We still want to conquer the world,” frontman Gary Cherone tells CR. “We still want to play the biggest stages, we still have bucket-list dreams. We still feel like a new band with something to prove.”

The band have already released three songs from Six: lead-off single Rise was released in March, and last month the quartet shared videos for two more new singles, Banshee and #Rebel. The band's sixth album, and their first since 2008's Saudades de Rock, Six is scheduled for release via earMusic on June 9.

“Whatever you think an Extreme album is after two or even three songs, it’s not,” says guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. “That goes for every record we’ve ever done. True Extreme fans know to ‘expect the unexpected.’ I feel like we need a good old-school rock album. Six is definitely modern, but you can put on headphones and go on a journey from top-to-bottom. It’s like ‘Extreme 2.0’.”