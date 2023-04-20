Today is a beautiful day to be an Extreme fan: they've released two new videos

Funk metal pioneers Extreme have released videos for two new singles. Banshee and #Rebel both come from the band's upcoming album Six, their first since Saudades de Rock was released in 2008. The alum is scheduled for release via earMusic on June 9.

"We couldn't pick just one, so we decided to give you both!" explain the band, before singer Gary Cherone goes on to reveal that #Banshee is dedicated to so-called keyboard warriors, "those trolls who can’t back up their words."

The first single from Six, a cautionary tale about the rise and fall of fame entitled Rise, was released last month.

“Whatever you think an Extreme album is after two or even three songs, it’s not,” says guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. “That goes for every record we’ve ever done. True Extreme fans know to ‘expect the unexpected.’ I feel like we need a good old-school rock album. Six is definitely modern, but you can put on headphones and go on a journey from top-to-bottom. It’s like ‘Extreme 2.0’.”

Extreme have also announced some tour dates, with ten dates in Australia and Japan (the former with Living Colour) following a trio of festival appearances in The US and Brazil. Full details below.

Extreme: Thicker Than Blood tour 2023

Apr 29: Monsters of Rock Cruise, FL

May 06: Columbia M3 Rock Festival, MD

Jun 02: Sao Paulo Best of Blues and Rock Festival, Brazil

Sep 06: Perth Astor Theatre, Australia #

Sep 08: Adelaide Hindley Street Music Hall, Australia #

Sep 10: Melbourne Forum Theatre, Australia #

Sep 12: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia #

Sep 13: Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall, Australia #

Sep 17: Sendai Gigs, Japan

Sep 19: Yokohama KT Zepp, Japan

Sep 21: Tokyo Hitomi Memorial Hall, Japan

Sep 25: Nagoya Shimin Kaikan Hall, Japan

Sep 26: Osaka Zepp Namba, Japan

# with Living Colour

Extreme: Six tracklist

1. Rise

2. #Rebel

3. Banshee

4. Other Side Of The Rainbow

5. Small Town Beautiful

6. The Mask

7. Thicker Than Blood

8. Save Me

9. Hurricane

10. X Out

11. Beautiful Girls

12. Here’s To The Losers