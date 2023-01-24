Exploring Birdsong announce brand new EP

UK melodic prog trio Exploring Birdsong have announced that they will release their new EP, Dancing In The Face Of Danger, through Long Branch Records on March 24.

The new five-track EP is the follow-up to 2019's acclaimed The Thing With Feathers EP.

"Dancing In The Face Of Danger was named in the height of the pandemic, back in the summer of 2020," the band say. "As the world was seemingly on the brink of collapse, we were finishing the writing of the songs that would form this record. We found observing the behaviour and reactions of different people to the unfolding of events around the world fascinating.



"With this in mind, we wanted the title to be able to be seen from two perspectives; firstly, dangerous ignorance and denial of responsibility when faced with real problems with potentially catastrophic consequences. Secondly, positivity and kindness and a desire to be a source of light in times laden with darkness and negativity.



"The title remains as a comment on the different behaviours of society as the world continues to face issues on a global scale."

Dancing In The Face Of Danger, recorded and mixed at Northstone Studios, Bridgend. Exploring Birdsong have previously released a video for Ever The Optimist, from the new EP.

Pre-order Dancing In The Face Of Danger.

(Image credit: Long Branch Records)

Exploring Birdsong: Dancing In The Face Of Danger

1. Pyre

2.The Way Down

3. Bear The Weight

4. Ever The Optmist

5. No Longer We Lie