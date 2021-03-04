Exploring Birdsong reschedule live dates

UK melodic prog trio Exploring Birdsong have rescheduled live dates originally planned for April and will now perform a series of headline shows in the UK in September

"After so long away from live gigs, the prospect of getting back to it in February was so exciting," says singer Lynsey Ward. "It was a huge blow when it became clear that we wouldn’t be able to make that happen as we’d planned. However, we can’t wait to see everyone in September! We’re keeping everything crossed and working hard to make these shows worth the wait!"

The new dates are:

Sept 20: Birmingham Castle & Falcon

Sept 21: London The Venue

Sept 22: Bristol The Lanes

Sept 24: Glasgow Attic

Sept 28: Manchester Rebellion

The new dates will showcase songs from their debut EP The Thing With Feathers which was released via Long Branch Records.

Exploring Birdsong recently signed with management company Wild Thing Presents (Caligula's Horse), AMF Publishing (Cult of Luna, Leprous, The Ocean), and NMC Live (Agent Fresco, Sólstafir, Nordic Giants). The band are currently working