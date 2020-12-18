Exploring Birdsong announce socially distanced live shows

UK prog trio Exploring Birdsong have announced a series of socially distanced events in early 2021, at which they'll showcase songs from their debut EP The Thing With Feathers, which was released via Long Branch Records.

They will play:

Feb 10: Birmingham Castle & Falcon

Fen 11: London The Venue

Apr 21: Bristol The Lanes

Apr 26: Manchester Rebellion

At the same time the band, who are currently working on their first full-length album for a 2021 release, have also signed with management company Wild Thing Presents (Caligula's Horse), AMF Publishing (Cult of Luna, Leprous, The Ocean), and NMC Live (Agent Fresco, Sólstafir, Nordic Giants).

"We couldn’t be more proud to be joining the Wild Thing and Northern team," says singer Lynsey Ward. "Joining bands like Agent Fresco, Leprous, and Caligula’s Horse is such a pinch-me moment for us, and we are so excited for what 2021 has in store. After spending the past year writing our next record and assembling a crazy talented international team, we can’t wait to get back out on the road next year and back to what we love most!"



"Earlier this year, Caligula’s Horse sent me a cover recording of Peter Gabriel’s Don’t Give Up for a bonus track off their latest album," adss Wild Tning Presents' Eli Chamravi. "Hearing the Kate Bush duet parts, I was utterly astonished. These angelic sounds immediately struck me as a once-in-a-generation type voice. Who’s voice is this? The band tell me it's Lynsey Ward, from an up-and-coming UK prog act called Exploring Birdsong. I listened to their debut EP, and without hesitation signed myself up to be their manager and develop their career internationally. I couldn’t be more excited to work with such an ambitious and extremely talented young band, together with my esteemed colleagues AMF Publishing, NMC Live, and Long Branch Records."

Ticket info.