Exist Immortal premiere uplifting new video for "rallying call" Come Alive

London based prog metallers Exist Immortal have premiered their brand new video for Come Alive with Prog. The uplifting new track is the lead off from the band's upcoming EP Act Two - Gold which will be released through Seek And Strike on March 19. You can watch the new video below.

"Our new track Come Alive is a call to action to push and be the change you want to see. It's a reminder that you aren’t weak, you can still get up and make good shit happen even if the world is cruel and broken," explains singer Meyrick De La Fuente. "The song was originally written about coming out of dark places with a renewed sense of inspiration and striving to make the most of all those moments, and build upon them. Our generation is not responsible for the vast majority of major issues we face today, but we are nonetheless the solution whether we like it or not.

"Come Alive strives to be a rallying call to get up and make something happen, either individually or collectively. The video came about because we wanted to create something that felt like it was occurring in a non physical space, like inside someone's mind. The overall intended effect of the song and video together is to recreate the sense of a journey through a consciousness that makes you want to get up and make something happen."

Act Two - Gold is the second a three EP run, and was preceded by Act One - Rebirth. You can view the new EP artwork below.

"The EP trilogy came about because we wanted to do something that explores the stages of pushing through internal struggles," adds De La Fuente. "Act One - Rebirth is about coming to terms with missed opportunities and letting the past go. Act Two - Gold is about assessing what needs to be done in moments of clarity while coming through difficult times. It's a more positive offering than Act One and continues the musical development. We hope people will get some sense of inspiration, or get some kind of renewed positivity from this."