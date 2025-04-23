Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones have recorded 11 songs for a new Faces album, and there could be an official Faces documentary with "some rude bits" in the pipeline too

A new album from the Faces, their first since 1973's Ooh La La, could be released next year, according to drummer Kenney Jones. And that's not the only new Faces 'product' in the planning stages it seems.

The legendary English rock 'n' roll band - featuring vocalist Rod Stewart, guitarist Ronnie Wood and drummer Jones - have (briefly) reunited a number of times over the past decades, most recently in 2020, when the trio performed their classic 1971 single Stay With Me at the Brit Awards.

News that the band were working on new music emerged during an interview that Ronnie Wood conducted with The Times newspaper in 2021.

Wood told writer Michael Odell that he and his wife Sally had moved to a new home in Little Venice, west London, and that Stewart and Jones had been working with him in the house’s recording studio.



“I saw Mick [Jagger] here last week and Rod [Stewart] and Kenney [Jones] were here yesterday,” Wood revealed. “Me and Mick have done nine new tracks for the [40th anniversary] re-release of [the Rolling Stones’ 1981 album] Tattoo You. And me, Rod and Kenney have been recording some new Faces music.”

When music writer Craig McLean interviewed Rod Stewart that same year, the singer revealed that he, Wood and Jones had "15 tracks that are extremely worthy, some old, some new."



"We will get it finished, I promise," Stewart said at the time. "No other band sounds like us."



Now, in a new interview with McLean in The Telegraph, Kenney Jones says that the trio have recorded "about 11 tracks" at RAK studios in North London, with Jools Holland guesting on one song.

"Not all of them are going to be right [for the album]," Jones says. "But most of them are good."



"I can’t see it coming out this year," the drummer admitted. "But I can see it coming out next year. Everyone’s doing different things. We do little snippets [of recording] here and there. Then all of a sudden, The Stones are out [on tour] again, Rod’s out again…"



In the article, McLean also reveals that Jones’s wife mentioned that they’d been in London a few days previously for a meeting “with Rod and Ronnie” about a Faces documentary. When. the writer suggests to the drummer that perhaps footage the band members filmed in 1972 could possibly be included in such a project, Jones says, "It could be. You’re guessing right! It’s never been seen. And there’s some rude bits in there!"

Further details on the documentary are apparently "under wraps" for now.



