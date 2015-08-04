Evans wants to complete AC/DC history

Original AC/DC frontman Dave Evans is planning a book to tell the story of the band’s first year.

He was a member of the group for less than 10 months before being replaced by Bon Scott in October 1974. He appeared on the single Can I Sit Next To You, Girl which was later re-recorded by Scott and appeared on the TNT album.

Now he wants to give fans the full picture about the band’s early days.

Evans tells The Australian Rock Show (via Blabbermouth): “One of the last books written about AC/DC didn’t cover the first part of AC/DC, because without that first 12 months of the birth of the band, the rest of the history is not complete – it can’t be.

“The fans want to know exactly what happened so I’m making some inquiries now to write the book, so that AC/DC fans out there can have the full collection.”

He says he wants to speak up to also give other original members Colin Burgess and Larry Van Kriedt the credit they’re due, and adds: “It’s not just all about Dave Evans. I’m the one who can write it, but these people were all part of AC/DC, and they shouldn’t be discounted. Without every member, it couldn’t be the band that it is today.”

Evans quit following an altercation with the group’s manager over unpaid cash and went on to join Rabbit. He’s recorded three solo albums and his last release was a 2013 collaboration with blues guitarist John Nitzinger titled Revenge.

AC/DC are currently on the road supporting Rock Or Bust. Former drummer Phil Rudd was sentenced to eight months of home confinement for making death threats and possession of drugs. He escaped a return to jail earlier this week after pleading not guilty to breaching his home arrest terms.