Every Time I Die back in studio

Every Time I Die have confirmed that they’ve returned to the studio to record their next album.

The band are working with New York producer Will Putney on the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2014’s All Parts Unknown.

Frontman Keith Buckley says: “You would think that by now the studio process is pretty familiar to us, but in just the first week Will has taught us things about ourselves that make it feel as if we’ve never even stepped foot in one.

“He has stripped our music down to the bolts and laid everything out on display and only now that we’re able to see how each part functions can we fix it, shine it and put it back together into a machine that runs better than it ever has.

“This album will be our 1974 Ford Falcon XB Interceptor. Get the fuck out of the way.”

Every Time I Die are scheduled to play the Slam Dunk festivals, followed by a run of four London shows.

May 28: Slam Dunk North at Leeds City Centre

May 29: Slam Dunk Midlands at BirminghamNEC

May 30: Slam Dunk South at Hatfield The Forum

May 31: London Borderline

Jun 01: London Underworld

Jun 02: London Dome Tufnell Park

Jun 03: London Old Blue Last