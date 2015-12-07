Every Time I Die Keith gives update on baby girl

Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley has thanked fans for their support after his wife Lindsay underwent an emergency caesarean section.

The singer had to leave ETID’s North American tour this month after he was called home to be with his wife, who gave birth two months prematurely in an emergency procedure.

Now Buckley reveals mother and child are doing fine and that the tot’s name is Zuzana.

Alongside a photo of Lindsay and the baby, he says: “Her name is Zuzana London Buckley and this is what it looks like when love prevails. My heart is new again.”

Buckley’s place on the tour was filled by Tyler Brand of Exalt, who is among the people he thanks in a further Facebook post.

Buckley adds: “I’m indebted to a lot of wonderful people for a lot of beautiful things lately but I need to take a moment to publicly thank Tyler Brand of Exalt and Jason Butler of Letlive for the sacrifices they are making in order to course correct ETID and keep them moving forward in my stead.

“My view from the outside this week has given me a new appreciation of the compassion inherent in the community where Every Time I Die has proudly built a home - one where the strong are selflessly motivated to compensate for the weak - and I am humbled to a sacred place outside of words.

“To all those who go to the shows and support ETID unflinchingly, your part in helping me keep my focus beyond the outermost limits of darkness is as fundamental as Tyler and Jason’s. I am grateful for the things I have, particularly in the times when I have not. I hope to see you soon.”